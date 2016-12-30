6 APC, 6 PDP lawmakers sworn-in as Rivers Assembly gets new speaker

Related News

Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani , who represents Andoni Constituency has been elected Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Mr. Ibani was elected after Adams Dabotorudima resigned from the position on Friday.

Mr. Ibani was the speaker until the Court of Appeal nullified his election into the House last year and he consequently resigned from the seat.

He was re-elected in the December 10 legislative rerun elections in the state.

Mr. Dabotorudima resigned shortly after administering oath of office on those declared winners of the rerun poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Si x members each from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, were sworn-in as lawmakers.

The PDP lawmakers sworn-in include Farah Dagogo, Degema Constituency; Adonye Diri, Opobo/Nkoro Constituency; Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, Andoni Constituency; Granville Tekenari Wellington, Asari-Toru Constituency 1; Enemi Alabo-George, Asari-Toru Constituency II; and Hon Abinye Blessing Pepple, Bonny Constituency.

The APC lawmakers sworn-in include Victoria Nyeche, Port Harcourt Constituency 1; Mathew Dike, Tai Constituency; Josiah Olu, Eleme Constituency; Innocent Barikor, Gokana Constituency; Friday Nubari Nke-ee, Khana Constituency II; and Azubuike Wanjoku representing Ikwerre Constituency.