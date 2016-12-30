In Delta, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s 10 achievements, failures

Related News

When Ifeanyi Okowa was inaugurated in May last year as the governor of oil-rich Delta State, he was saddled with the responsibility of effectively utilising the states resources.

Delta achieved notoriety when its former governor, James Ibori, was convicted in the UK for laundering millions of dollars of funds stolen from the state’s treasury.

PREMIUM TIMES reviews the performance Governor Okowa in the past year amidst dwindling revenue occasioned by the fall in global oil prices and pipeline vandalism.

Achievements:

Education: The government reconstructed the state-owned technical colleges in Agbor, Ofagbe and Sapele. This was informed by its desire to promote technical and vocational education, which is at the core of its educational policy. Job creation/Youth Empowerment: The government trained a total of 1,027 youth under the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and made provisions for them to start their own businesses. Another 256 people were trained under the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP).

Mr. Okowa’s administration also introduced a new programme – Graduate Employment Enhancement Programme (GEEP), designed to cater for unemployed graduates. The programme will run on a pilot scale. So far, the government has created over 17,000 private sector jobs.

Road infrastructure: The government constructed 55 roads projects covering over 148kilometres (including 113 kilometres of concrete-lined drains) at a total cost of N 27.2 billion. Between June and November 2016, a further N2 billionwas committed to the construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation and completion of 29 roads across the state. Some of the roads are Oteri township roads, Ughelli, Oleh/Emede/Olomoro road, Owhe-Ologbo/Abbi road, Idumu-Ughoh road, Agbor and Ejinyere/Orode road, Orerokpe. Others are Alisimie-Ozanogogo road, dualisation of Nnebisi road, Asaba and Sapele road from Amukpe junction to AT&P.

Health: The government focused on infrastructural development of hospitals and primary health care centres as well as the procurement of drugs and cutting edge medical equipment in major health care facilities in the three senatorial districts. To this end, the government is paying attention to the Teaching Hospital at Oghara while the Central Hospital, Asaba, is near completion.

Environment and Urban Renewal: Construction of Storm Drainage System in Asaba to end the perennial flooding in the town. Other key towns and cities are also receiving attention

Challenges/Failure: