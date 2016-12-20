Rivers Re-run: PDP rejects police investigation of Wike’s death threat audio

Related News

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for a holistic investigation into the entire process, before, during and after the December 10 Rivers re-run legislative elections.

The party also rejected what it described as selective investigation of the leaked audio that showed Governor Nyesom Wike in a phone conversation threatening to kill uncooperative, compromised electoral officials.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the audio, first published by Sahara Reporters, showed Mr. Wike threatening to kill some INEC officials whom he said he already compromised but were not playing ball.

The PDP, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the investigation should be conducted by a “non-partisan, unbiased and independent presidential committee.”

He said that investigation was necessary to avoid ‘’turning the truth upside down and making villains out of the victims.’’

The national publicity secretary said that the outcome of the investigation would serve as a point of reference for the country’s future elections and the need to protect, nurture and deepen its democracy.

Mr. Adeyeye added that it was sarcastic for the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, to constitute a panel of investigation for the purported ‘threatening phone call’ by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

He said that IGP should rather commence investigations into all the video indicating alleged killings and hijacking of electoral materials by security agencies with some INEC officials during the elections.

“Nigerians are waiting eagerly for the actions or inactions of the Police in this regard. “

“We will resist any selective investigation by the Police or any other agency for that matter on the issue of Rivers re-run elections,” he said.

According to him, selective investigation would be an attempt to cover the truth.

The party, however, condoled with the families of those who lost their lives during the rerun elections in the state.

“We condole with the families of those that paid the ultimate sacrifices. Their deaths will not be in vain, and may their souls rest in perfect peace.”

(NAN)