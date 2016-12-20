Rivers Re-run: PDP rejects police investigation of Wike’s death threat audio

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike Photo: Pulse.ng

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for a holistic investigation into the entire process, before, during and after the December 10 Rivers re-run legislative elections.

The party also rejected what it described as selective investigation of the leaked audio that showed Governor Nyesom Wike in a phone conversation threatening to kill uncooperative, compromised electoral officials.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the audio, first published by Sahara Reporters, showed Mr. Wike threatening to kill some INEC officials whom he said he already compromised but were not playing ball.

The PDP, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the investigation should be conducted by a “non-partisan, unbiased and independent presidential committee.”

He said that investigation was necessary to avoid ‘’turning the truth upside down and making villains out of the victims.’’

The national publicity secretary said that the outcome of the investigation would serve as a point of reference for the country’s future elections and the need to protect, nurture and deepen its democracy.

Mr. Adeyeye added that it was sarcastic for the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, to constitute a panel of investigation for the purported ‘threatening phone call’ by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

He said that IGP should rather commence investigations into all the video indicating alleged killings and hijacking of electoral materials by security agencies with some INEC officials during the elections.

“Nigerians are waiting eagerly for the actions or inactions of the Police in this regard. “

“We will resist any selective investigation by the Police or any other agency for that matter on the issue of Rivers re-run elections,” he said.

According to him, selective investigation would be an attempt to cover the truth.

The party, however, condoled with the families of those who lost their lives during the rerun elections in the state.

“We condole with the families of those that paid the ultimate sacrifices. Their deaths will not be in vain, and may their souls rest in perfect peace.”

(NAN)

  • MNO

    Pdp has cultivated the act of always making every genuine efforts of govt at confronting the ills of our nation an attempt at fighting them. The pervasive violence that attends all elections in river state demands concerted efforts more so by the state govt to put an end to it. The police IG statement stated that it was setting up a panel to probe every acts that compromised the smooth conduct of the election either by security agencies, politicians and all complicit acts. The probing of the audio phone recording is just one of the mandates of the panel.
    Now pdp as usual like with the corruption fight, wants the world to believe that the panel was set up by igp solely to probe the phone recording of wike calling it “selective probe”. Pdp & wike must enjoy to see hordes of innocent people being killed in every election in the state hence they don’t want an end to it. My conclusion will be, “The Guiltless Never Runs”.

  • Karl Imom

    For the party that became intertwined with its own government and vacuumed the Central Bank of Nigeria to bribe election officials, what else can one expect them to do in the aftermath of WIKE’s ghastly exposure of criminal wrongdoings?

  • Julius

    Pdp is a lawless party, period . If there is another video/audio showing someone else did what they are claiming the APC did, they should give it to the police and if they do not trust the police, they should give it to any newspaper or a tv channel they trust. Put it out like Wike audio tape. Its that simple unless they did not have it.

    • Election

      Investigation of killing of innocent people and snatching of electoral materials by the police should commence, not investigating fake audio to distract people’s attention for the atrocities performed by the police

      • Julius

        Genius, did you read my comment before you started blabbing your mouth ? Read it again and respond with some sense, if you have any. In short, in case somebody read it to you ,ask him/her to read it slowly this time…. provide the video to the police or a newspaper or a tv channel or both. Got it now ?