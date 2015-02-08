How Governor Dickson was booed during Jonathan’s rally in Bayelsa

Related News

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa was humiliated Thursday at the Samson Siasia stadium at the Yenagoa venue of the presidential campaign rally.

The governor almost received the treatment meted out to former Governor Timipre Sylva, who was stoned with sachet water at the same venue some years ago, but for the proactive move of the security agencies, who ensured that sachet water, often used as missiles by the crowd, was not allowed into the venue.

The crowd at the capacity-filled stadium had enthusiastically received Mr. Jonathan amidst singing and dancing. But the joyful atmosphere was fouled when the president tried to urge them to cooperate with Mr. Dickson

Due to repeated threats by some youth groups barring the president’s wife, Patience, from attending the rally, security operatives were on their toes to block any attack on the First Lady.

As the president made the call of support for Mr. Dickson, the crowd responded with loud shouts of No! No! No!.

The booing crowd interrupted Mr. Jonathan several times, forcing him to abruptly end his speech and leave the venue.

Mr. Dickson will be due for re-election in November as his first term tenure will end on Feb 13, 2016.

Mr. Jonathan had spoken glowingly of former Governor Diepreye Alamieyesiegha, who he gave state pardon after serving jail term for corruption and money laundering.

The president’s action sparked public outrage and cast doubts on his administration’s anti corruption stance.

Mr. Jonathan however said Mr. Alamieyeseigha remained his boss.

“Let me publicly appreciate a man who I call my boss, Chief DSP Alamieseigha. He was the one who brought me into politics and he is my boss,” Mr. Jonathan said.

Speaking earlier, Mrs. Jonathan, who ignored threats by a youth group warning her to stay away from the rally, recalled that President Jonathan started his political career in Bayelsa.

Mrs. Jonathan is believed to be plotting to dethrone Mr. Dickson and replace him with one of her proteges.