​​Electricity company staff not in coma after attack — Police

Related News

The Edo Police Command says a staff of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company who was attacked by four armed bandits on Thursday in Benin was not in coma.

The Public Relations Officer, PPRO of the command, Joseph Edoigiawerie, who confirmed the attack, said the victim only sustained minor injury.

Mr. Edoigiawerie said the staff had been treated for bruises he sustained in the attack and discharged.

“I can confirm to you that the matter has been reported but it is not true that the staff who was assaulted, is in a coma.

“He was treated for bruises and discharged almost immediately.

“We are investigating the matter with a view to bringing those responsible to book,” he said.

The BEDC Public Affairs Manager, Curtis Nwandei, had said that the company’s Service Engineer was attacked at his office at Ikpema by four armed bandits.

He said the engineer was beaten to coma by his attackers who fled immediately after the assault.

(NAN)