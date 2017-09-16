Hajj: 2,842 Kaduna Pilgrims Return Home – Official

Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, on Saturday said a total of 2,842 pilgrims from Kaduna had returned home after performing 2017 hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The Board Public Relations Officer, Yunusa Abdullahi, made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Mr. Abdullahi said that the pilgrims returned by Medview and Max Air in six flights.

He said Medview transported 1,786 pilgrims while Max Air transported 1,078 pilgrims.

“The 6th batch with 542 pilgrims will return on Saturday via Max Air airline.

He said all pilgrims will return home as scheduled.

NAN report that a total of 6,713 pilgrims performed hajj from Kaduna State this year.

