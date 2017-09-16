Zamfara Eze Igbo Lauds Ban On IPOB

Related News

The Eze Igbo in Zamfara state, Igwe Egbuna Obijiaku, has commended the South East Governor’s Forum for banning the activities of the Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Mr. Obijiaku, who gave the commendation on Saturday while speaking to newsmen in Gusau , said that Igbos in Zamfara were not in support of the activities of IPOB.

He urged the Igbo community in the state to disregard the Biafra agitation by members of the IPOB.

According to him, the IPOB agitations for Biafra nation apart from its threat to national unity, peace and stability was also a big threat to Igbo economic stability.

“We are solidly behind our leaders and governors in this regard, we are also in support of the decision of the Forum of Igbo traditional leaders of all the 19 Northern state,” he said.

“If we look at the entire population of Igbo community, only 40 per cent are living on Igbo land, about 40 per cent are living in the Northern parts of Nigeria, almost 15 percent are living in South Western parts of the country and the remaining five per cent are living abroad.

“Therefore, to me any agitation calling for separation of this country will not be good for Igbos; we are living in a secular country: that was how God has created us and that is how He wants us to be.

“It is very unfortunate for somebody who has not been in Nigeria over the years to just come and be calling us to join him in unlawful agitations to break peace and stability that was built over the years.

“This IPOB agitations does not mean good for Igbos. In fact, it was aimed at disrupting the peace and stability of the country.”

Mr. Obijiaku, therefore, urged the entire Igbo community in Zamfara to disregard such unlawful agitation and go about their normal activities.

“We should continue to live peacefully with one another, we should cooperate with security agencies and government in maintaining peace and stability in the country”, he added.

He said over the past 20 years, the Igbo community had been living peacefully in Zamfara without any harassment or mutilation and we should continue to maintain it.

(NAN)