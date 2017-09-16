Customs Generates N17bn Revenue In Kaduna Zone

Related News

The Assistant Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Zone B, Kaduna, Aminu Dahiru, said on Saturday that the zone had generated N17 billion revenue from January to August.

Mr. Dahiru told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that the figure represents 73.4 percent of the revenue target for the zone this year.

“Our zonal revenue target is N24 billion and so far, we have achieved 73.4 per cent of the revenue figure,” he said.

“This is made possible because of the commitment of the personnel to duty and concrete measures to ensure diligence in collecting revenue due to government.

“We are confident of meeting the N24 billion revenue target by the end of the year.”

He said that all Area Comptrollers in the zone have been directed to monitor their areas of command to ensure that all goods brought into the country pay the mandatory custom duties.

“We have put in place sensitive security measures in all identified illegal routes used by smugglers, and we will continue to strengthen existing cordial relationship with border communities, to enhance our duties.’’

Mr. Dahiru commended officers and men of the zone for their commitment and sacrifice, and assured that the service would continue to reward excellence and boost their welfare.

