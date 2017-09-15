IPOB Crisis: Don’t carry out reprisal attacks, Imam warns Muslims

Related News

The Chief Imam of Alfurqan Jumaat mosque in Kano, Bashir Umar, has warned Muslims against engaging in reprisal attacks on non-Muslims.

In a Friday sermon delivered at the mosque, the Imam cautioned Islamic faithful against taking the law into their hands.

The cleric was apparently referring to rising tension in the South-east where the army is presently conducting a military exercise to curtail the excesses of militant groups especially the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, who are seeking a separation from the nation.

Several people have been confirmed injured from the confrontation between the IPOB and the army.

“Almighty Allah has directed Muslims to be fair and just to their neighbours both Muslims and non-Muslims,” he said.

“It is against Islamic teachings to attack non-Muslims in our midst. Even if their kinsmen attacked fellow Muslims in their area,” he added.

He said what is happening in some parts of the country is a calculated attempt to provoke other Nigerians to take laws in their hand.

“It is the responsibility of government to protect the lives and properties of Nigerian wherever he resides irrespective of his religious affiliation or ethnic background.”

The sermon is in line with a directive from Secretary General of Jamaatu Nasril Islam, Abubakar Aliyu, given to Imams of the various Jumat mosques to use the Friday sermon and propagate peace.