185 teachers man 12,000 pupils in 80 nomadic schools in Sokoto – Agency

The Executive Director of the Sokoto State Agency for Nomadic Education, Aliyu Abubakar, says 185 teachers are handling 12,000 pupils in 80 nomadic primary schools in the state.

Mr. Abubakar told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Sokoto that pupils’ population in the schools established in 22 local government areas of the state was indeed high.

“The agency records annual enrollment of nearly 3,000 pupils out of which about 800 graduate each year,’’ Mr. Abubakar said.

He said the frequent movement of the herdsmen and relocation of their settlements had necessitated a scheme of transfer and acceptance of pupils.

He explained that it was designed to cushion the effect of the trans-human nature of the nomads which oftentimes disrupted the smooth flow of the system.

Mr. Abubakar said that integration of Qur’anic education into modern primary school system could further boost nomadic education because of most parents’ preference religious and moral instructions for their wards.

He noted that most pupils acquire Qur’anic education ahead of their enrollment in formal schools, calling on the government to recruit more teachers for the agency in the light of the increased population of pupils.

According to him, the agency collaborates with stakeholders including traditional rulers, members of Miyatti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, School-based Management Committees (SBMCs), mothers’ unions, community-based organisation and media professionals in advocacy and public enlightenment so as to ensure mass school enrollment.

The director said the declaration of state of emergency on education by Governor Aminu Tambuwal two years ago had impacted positively on beneficiaries of nomadic education in the state.

He explained that measures such as enhanced budgetary allocations, schools construction and provision of instructional materials among others had also assisted.

Mr. Abubakar further explained that appointment of the present state’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jabbi Kilgori, who is of Fulani extraction, has also enhanced school enrolments and elicited parents support for nomadic education in the state.

He added that the agency enjoyed cooperation of the Sultanate Council, State Universal Primary Education Board (SUBEB), and the National Commission for Nomadic Education as well as state Ministry of Education in all its activities.

The director said his agency also ensured that teachers are posted to home communities or nearby to reduce the rate of absenteeism.

He commended the supervising commissioner’s effort in the area of physical supervision.

(NAN)