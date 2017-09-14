Abia violence: Kaduna govt assures residents of safety

Related News

The Kaduna State Government has assured residents of the state of their safety.

A statement by the government on Thursday said the government and security agencies had taken appropriate action to protect life and property in the state.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to assure all residents of their safety. The state government and the security agencies have taken appropriate action to secure lives and property. Therefore, every citizen should go about their lawful duties, without let or hindrance.

“The security situation is under constant review, including events that have taken place in other parts of the country. Our diverse communities will not be engulfed by negative conduct that has taken place elsewhere.

“The security agencies are staging shows of force and patrols as part of the effort to build confidence among citizens and deter mischief-makers.

“The police and the SSS are also engaged in outreach to our communities to update them and to provide reassurance. Our traditional institutions have also been alerted, and they are engaging people in their domains to keep the peace.

“Every resident must live up to their civic responsibilities, and must shun and report anyone seeking or urging reprisals against innocents. The Kaduna State Government urges everyone to resist the temptation to take the law into their hands.

“There should be no recourse to self-help in Kaduna State. It will not be tolerated and will be punished accordingly. In times like these, every citizen is expected to do their duty to uphold peace and harmony.

“Government wishes to reiterate that it will not tolerate hate speech and incitement. Members of the public should verify information before they share.

” Kaduna State is peaceful. No community or market is under attack, and robust efforts are being applied to maintain the peace,” the government said in the statement.