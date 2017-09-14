Kano Govt. Award Contract To Upgrade Ancient City Wall

Related News

The Kano State Government has awarded contract for the upgrading of Kano City ancient wall as part of plan to make the state capital a mega city.

The Permanent Secretary, Kano State Bureau for Land Management, Muhammad Yusuf, said this while awarding the contract to Messrs. Tamidan Nigeria Limited in Kano on Thursday.

Mr. Yusuf said the state government was determined to beautify and up-grade Kano to become a mega city.

He said the contract include grading and sand-filling of the space by the wall from Gadon-kaya gate to Kofar Na’isa gate.

The Permanent Secretary called on the resident of the state capital to cooperate with the contractor.

He also urged the contractors to ensure timely completion of the project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wall, built in the 11th century, is under threat as a result of human encroachment and collapse.

The structure, known across the world as the ‘famous Kano city wall and gates’ was built to prevent enemies and the armies of empires that were in search of vassal states to expand and increase their royalties from penetrating Kano.

(NAN)