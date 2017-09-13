Tambuwal appoints Buhari Dasuki as new MD, Sokoto Investment Company

Related News

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has appointed Muhammadu Buhari Dasuki as the new Managing Director of Sokoto Investment Company Ltd.

A statement issued in Sokoto Tuesday by Mr. Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam, said the new appointee comes into service with ”a wealth of experience in investment and business portfolio.”

Mr. Dasuki holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Bayero University, Kano.

”He started his working career at Intercellular Nigeria Ltd in 2004. In 2006, he moved to the Corporate Affairs Commission headquarters in Abuja where he served until he picked up an appointment as a Senior Special Assistant to Tambuwal when he served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015.

”Dasuki served as the Chairman of AU Mining Company Ltd, Inserve Nigeria Ltd, and Incserve International based in Ghana,” the statement added.

The appointee is a widely travelled businessman and has engaged in business transactions with companies in Africa, Europe, United States and the Middle East, the statement also said.

The statement quoted Mr. Tambuwal as urging the appointee to be dedicated to his responsibilities and to devise strategies to attract new investment to Sokoto State.

Mr. Dasuki is a son to late sultan, Ibrahim Dasuki, and succeeds Aliyu Sokoto who passed away on July 29.