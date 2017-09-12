Unions Shut Down Kaduna State University

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai

The Kaduna State University chapters of Senior Staff Association, Non Academic Staff union and National Association of Technologists have joined the nationwide indefinite strike declared by the unions on Monday.

The Chairman of the universities senior staff association, Kantoma Bala, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday, that the three unions had formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to monitor the strike.

“It is a national strike and the non-academic staff unions are part of the respective national bodies,” he said.

“We began the indefinite strike as directed by our respective national leadership over the failure of the Federal Government to implement the 2009 agreement with the union.”

NAN reports that the agreement was supposed to address the problem of inadequate funding of public universities, poor governance and administrative lapses.

Other issues that prompted the strike include poor infrastructure, abandoned projects, fragmentation of salary payments to staff, and lack of adequate teaching and learning facilities among others.

