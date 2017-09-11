Sokoto, Zamfara Govts Team Up To Fix Sokoto-Gusau Federal Highway

Related News

Sokoto and Zamfara State governments have completed the repairs of the 214 km Sokoto-Gusau federal highway in the North-west zone of Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Sokoto on Monday by Imam Imam, the spokesperson to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

The road, which connects Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina all through to Kaduna states, was fixed at the cost of N100 million, Mr. Imam stated.

“The two states combined resources to fix the road as it is the main link between their capitals and other parts of the country,” the statement said.

“It is one of the most important roads in the North West because it connects to other routes leading to neighbouring Niger Republic.”

It explained that while Zamfara shouldered the responsibility for fixing the Gusau -Tureta portion of the road, Sokoto provided funds for fixing the portion between Tureta and Sokoto town.

The statement said a submission would be made to the federal government for refund.

“The important thing is to achieve zero pothole on the crucial route and this has been achieved.

“The effort has enhanced safety of vehicles and commuters. It has also improved movement of goods especially agricultural products because it is a major agricultural zone in the federation,” the statement added.