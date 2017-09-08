Police warn Kwankaso’s supporters over violence in Kano

Related News

The police in Kano State have expressed outrage at the actions of a group of supporters of a former governor of the state, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, decrying them as malicious, callous and pathological liars.

The police expressed this position on the Kwankwasiyya group on Friday while speaking with journalists over a petition by the group to the Police Service Commission.

In the petition, the group had accused the police of being used by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to attack its members during the last Sallah celebrations in the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to the mischievous, malicious and callous petition and demonstration of shame by the Kwankwasiyya supporters accusing the Police in Kano of having hands in the political clash between them and Gandujiyya group,” the police spokesperson in the state, Magaji Majiya, said.

According to Mr. Majiya, a deputy superintendent of police, a fracas had occurred when members of the Kwankwasiyya group from many states had gathered at Hassiya Bayero Hospital.

He said on sighting the convoy of Mr. Ganduje, the group started pelting it with stones and chanting:” Ba ma yi”, meaning: We are not in support!

He said the group repeated the attack on the entourage of the governor during the Hawan Daushe traditional ceremony at the Palace of the Emir of Kano on the second day of Sallah.

Mr. Majiya said the event at the palace was purely traditional and should not have been used by any group for politics.

“On that fateful day, the Kwankwasiyya faction of APC converged on Hasiya Bayero Hospital with thousands of their supporters drawn from Sokoto, Kogi and other neighboring states with the ulterior motive to disrupt the occasion organised by the Emirate Council.

“The group chanted “Ba ma yi”, meaning: “We are not in support”, and this happened when the factional group sighted the convoy of Governor Ganduje and started pelting stones on the convoy”.

Mr. Majiya said when a chaos then ensued, the police intervened to rescue some prominent members of the Kwankwasiyya group, including a former Secretary to the State Government, Rabiu Bichi, and had to escort them to their homes.

“However, it is quite disheartening that these same people who caused the pandemonium have turned against the police that saved them from being lynched,” he said.

The police spokesperson denied that the group was denied audience with the Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf, describing the claim to that effect as “mischievous, callous and shameful.”

He said the police had appointed a special team, headed by a deputy commissioner of police, Ahmed Azare, to investigate the disturbances.

He said the team was directed to identify the victims and arrest the perpetrators of the disturbances and their sponsors.

Mr. Majiya warned that the law enforcement agency would prosecute those found to have participated in or instigated the disturbances.