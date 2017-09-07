El-Rufai names top Anglican cleric to head Kaduna Peace Commission

Most Reverend Josiah Idowu-Fearon delivers the keynote speech at the graduation ceremony of the Kaduna Centre for the Study of Christian-Muslim Relations, 8th April 2017
An Anglican cleric, Josiah Idowu-Fearon, is to head the Kaduna State Peace Commission. The nomination of the former Archbishop of Kaduna was announced on Thursday in Kaduna.

A government statement, signed by Samuel Aruwan (SSA-Media & Publicity) disclosed that Governor Nasir El-Rufai has forwarded the names of four persons to constitute the leadership of the Peace Commission. The law establishing the commission was recently passed.

“Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has sent nominations for membership of the Peace Commission to the Kaduna State House of Assembly. Malam Nasir El-Rufai nominated the Most Reverend Josiah Idowu-Fearon as chairman and Priscilla Yachat Ankut as executive vice-chairman/chief executive. Dr. Saleh Bashayi Momale and Hajiya Khadijah Hawaja Gambo are nominated as permanent commissioners.

“Dr. Josiah Idowu-Fearon is the Secretary-General of the worldwide Anglican Communion, based in the United Kingdom. He is the immediate past Archbishop of the Kaduna Archdiocese of the Anglican Church, and also a former Bishop of Sokoto. Idowu-Fearon is a household name in peace advocacy and inter-religious harmony in Nigeria. He established the Kaduna Center for the Study of Christian-Muslim Relations. He holds degrees in theology, sociology, Arabic and Islamic studies from universities in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Jordan.

“Ankut is an expert in democratic governance, with specific experience in human rights, inclusive political processes, justice sector reform, conflict prevention and peace building.

Her country experience spans South Africa, Gambia, Rwanda, Malawi and Nigeria where she has supported democratisation processes in various capacities. Ankut worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Malawi as the Technical Specialist in Democratic Accountability where she supported the Government of Malawi to develop a robust democratic governance sector strategy as part of its reform agenda. In Nigeria, she works with the Nigeria Stability and Reconciliation Programme (NSRP), DFID’s largest peace-building support programme, where she has successfully facilitated dialogue and reconciliation in communities affected by violent conflict across the country. She holds an LL.M from the University of Pretoria, South Africa. She studied law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“Dr. Momale is a development Geographer at the Centre for Dryland Agriculture, Bayero University, Kano. He holds a doctorate degree in Geography. He is a former Executive Director of The Pastoral Resolve, a non-governmental organization working in the areas of pastoralists’ education, conflict management and pastoral resource development in Nigeria.

“Hajiya Gambo is a gender rights activist, social entrepreneur and conflict resolution expert active in Plateau and neighbouring states. She has been involved in several peace initiatives facilitated by the Geneva-based Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD).”

  • TrueFairGame

    Their profiles are good. Wish them the best.

  • Frank Bassey

    “Dr. Josiah Idowu-Fearon is the Secretary-General of the worldwide Anglican Communion, based in the United Kingdom.” Wrong. Bishop Idowu-Fearon, a close ally of el-Rufai and other top Islamic leaders, is not the Secretary-General of the worldwide Anglican Communion, based in United Kingdom. He is Secretary-General of the Lambeth Conference of Anglican Communion (UK and US), which excludes Africa, the Caribbeans and some US Evangelicals who do not subscribe to same-sex marriage which the UK Lambeth Conference endorsed and practises. Idowu-Fearon accepted the offer against the position of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, which had since 1998 distanced itself from this occultic reign of Archbishop of Canterbury where homosexuals are elected and ordained Bishops and where man-man marriage is celebrated in the church. Idowu-Fearon’s send-forth to Lambeth Conference secretariat was populated by who is who in Nigerian Islamic community as against the highly respected leadership of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, superintended by Most. Rev. Nicolas Okoh.