Police Commission Confirms Senator’s Retirement Letter

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Wednesday, confirmed the retirement letter of Isah Misau, Chairman Senate Committee on Navy, from the force to be authentic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigeria Police Force on August 27 declared Mr. Misau a deserter and accused him of carrying a forged retirement letter.

NAN also recalls that Mr. Misau was invited by the commission to appear before its Special Panel investigating the genuineness or otherwise of the two letters of retirement emanating from the commission.

Mr. Misau in series of interviews with newsmen accused the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, of taking bribe to post police officers as well as diverting money paid by private companies for police duties.

The Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, told NAN in Abuja, that the committee confirmed that the letter was issued by the commission.

He said that Mr. Misau who did not appear before the committee, did not give any reason for his absence.

Mr. Ani said that the retirement letter with ref: No PSC 1034 Vol.8/244, was issued on March 4, 2014 but took effect from December. 1, 2010.

He said that Mr. Misau’s retirement followed due process and based on recommendation from the Force Headquarters.

(NAN)