El-Rufai announces reopening of tertiary institutions in Southern Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday announced the reopening of tertiary institutions in the southern part of the state.

This was disclosed through a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday.

Mr. Aruwan said the governor hosted some stakeholders from Southern Kaduna.

The schools were closed in the heat of the Southern Kaduna crisis; with the government saying the re-opening of the institutions was due to the improved security situation.

Also in the statement, Mr. Aruwan said the state government had decided to adopt a multi-campus structure for all its tertiary institutions, a decision that will assign at least one tertiary institution to every local government area.

According to him, ”a multi-campus structure will help to make the state’s tertiary institutions more inclusive and expand the range of courses that the students can study by making most courses available in all campuses.”

“This Multi-Campus policy will be implemented in a way that assigns at least one tertiary institution to each of the 23 Local government areas. The laws of some of our institutions are already been amended to reflect this.,” he added.

“Memo presented to the State Executive Council indicates that the government hopes that the various campuses spread across the state can over time evolve into fully fledged universities in their own right.

”That is how the campuses of the University of California system and those of the University of London have evolved.”

This new policy had been approved by the State Executive Council as a means to further expand access to higher education, make accreditation of courses more cost-effective and respond concretely to the desire by several communities to host tertiary institutions, the official said.

The government however restated a commitment to transform Kaduna State University, KASU, into a world class university in the long-term. Part of the transition to a multi-campus structure entails moving the main campus of KASU itself to a be purpose built main facility behind the NTI Rigachikun.