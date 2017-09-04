Sallah political violence: Kano Police begin investigation

The Kano State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the Saturday clash between supporters of immediate past governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso and the governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Magaji Majiya, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Monday.

He said the police had not made any arrest but had started an investigation into the matter with a view to finding out the cause of the incident.

He assured residents that the command had taken measures to prevent similar incident or any further break down of law and order.

NAN recalled that several people were said to have sustained injuries during the clash which occurred during the traditional Hawan Daushe Durban in Kano.

