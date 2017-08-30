Thousands welcome Buhari in Daura

Related News

Thousands of people thronged the Daura airstrip in Katsina State to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Buhari is in Daura to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Airforce helicopter conveying the president and members of his immediate family landed at the airstrip at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The president was received by the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk, politicians and thousands of well-wishers.

Mr. Buhari, who was looking much healthier and happy, waved hands with a smiling face to the mammoth crowd which welcomed him home.

The ancient town of Daura went into a wild jubilation and prayers for the arrival of the president who trekked from the airstrip to his residence located in the GRA in Daura metropolis.

Aminu Shehu, a trader who could not control his emotion, described the arrival of the president as a relief to Nigerians especially his kinsmen who spent a year without seeing him.

He said glory be to God that the president was looking happy and not fatigued, stressing “we will continue to pray for the wellbeing of the president.”

Nana Mohammed, a politician from Maiadua Local Government Area, said the president was back for the better, describing it as an unprecedented home coming and “we wish him well’’.

Abdurrahaman Danmalan, a politician and the Danmadamin Daura, described the numerous reforms introduced by the present administration as a welcome development.

He said the president was pursuing the reforms on agriculture, education, security and infrastructure with vigour.

On his part, Musa Mohammed, the Chairman of the Daura chapter of the NURTW, thanked God and well-meaning Nigerians for their sustained prayers for the recovery of the president.

He said his members would book an appointment to see the president in order to formally greet and interact with him.

Ali Rabe, the Chairman of the Daura Emirate Amalgamation of Political Associations, also said that arrangement to host a get-together and thanksgiving service had been concluded.

Mr. Rabe disclosed that the event would hold two days after Sallah.

NAN also reports that VIPs like governors and ministers have started coming into Daura.

Massive security has been mounted in and around the ancient town.

(NAN)