Governor denies presidential ambition

Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara on Thursday said he has no presidential ambition and dismissed as fake, trending online media campaign for him to run in 2019.

The governor said in a statement issued on Thursday in Gusau by his media aide, Ibrahim Dosara, that his main preoccupation now was to deliver on the mandate given to him by the people of the state.

It described the online accounts as fake and urged Nigerians to ignore them.

“I hereby inform the general public that the creators and managers of such fraudulent twitter and indeed all other related online platforms accounts are doing such campaigns on their own,” the statement added.

It stressed that the governor has not indicated interest to contest for any political position in the country or asked anybody to campaign for him.

“The attention of the general public is therefore drawn to such campaigners of calumny who are bent on tarnishing his image.

“The general public is also advised to ignore any information from such fake online platforms accounts and campaigners, as all are fake and baseless,” the statement said.

It said that the governor has congratulated Nigerians for the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from medical trip in London.

(NAN)