Special prayers held for Buhari in Kano

Hundreds of supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday attended special prayers for the president in Kano.

The prayers were for full health recovery for the president and for success in governance.

The prayers, led by the Chairman, Kano League of Imams, Falalu Danalmajiri, at the Kano Sani Abacha Stadium, witnessed a heavy security presence.

The Muslim prayers was attended by top government officials at both federal and states levels.

The prayers for the president was part of the solidarity rally organised by the office of the president’s special assistant on media broadcast, Shaaban Sharada, and the conference of patriotic citizens.

After the prayers, the group proceeded to the State Government House where they submitted two letters to the governor for onward delivery to the president. The letters showed their total support and solidarity with Mr. Buhari.

As at the time of compiling the report, major routes in Kano had been fully taken over by heavily armed security officials to avoid hoodlums hijacking event.

The president recently returned to Nigeria after over 100 days in the UK where he went to treat an undisclosed ailment.