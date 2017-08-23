Kaduna govt warns against circulation of inciting images, vows to prosecute culprits

Related News

The Kaduna State government has called on residents to desist from spreading rumours and circulating images appealing for reprisal in Kajuru Local Government Area and other parts of the state.

According to a statement signed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, a weekly security meeting of the Security Council condemned the ongoing circulation of the call-to-revenge images and warned those engaging in the act to desist.

The Council warned that “anyone found will not be spared and will be prosecuted accordingly without fear or favour.”

About 33 people, majority of them herdsmen, were killed in the Kajuru attacks.

Read the full statement by Mr. Aruwan below.

In its 20th meeting held on August 22, 2017, the Kaduna State Security Council deliberated on several issues that involve the security of life and property of the citizenry of Kaduna State.

The Security Council meeting chaired by Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai received briefings from Garrison Commander, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Base Commander of the Nigerian Air Force, Director DSS Kaduna State, Commissioner of Police and heads of other security agencies operating in the State.

The Security Council also reviewed the security situation in Birnin Gwari, Southern Kaduna, Kaduna-Abuja Road and Zaria-Kubau-Giwa axis. Further means of enhancing security in the areas were discussed and actions recommended for prompt implementation.

The Security Council further deliberated on the massive circulation of disturbing images of dead bodies, and injured victims, arising from recent violence that erupted in Kajuru Local Government Area of the State by mischievous persons, who are appealing for reprisals.

It is clear, that those circulating these inciting images are hell- bent on deepening the unfortunate incidence that occurred last month.

The Security Council condemned the ongoing circulation of the call-to-revenge images and warned those engaging in the act to desist. Anyone found will not be spared and will be prosecuted accordingly without fear or favour.

It is on this premise that the Security Council wish to inform families, relations, associates and friends of the victims, the following developments:

• Some suspects linked to the unfortunate incident have been arrested and presently undergoing investigation, while some have been arraigned for diligent prosecution.

• Security agencies are also making remarkable progress in trailing suspects still at large and are close on them.

• The Government of Kaduna State, under the leadership of Governor El-Rufai is pursuing the matter with deep sense of justice and sanctity of the human life. As a principle of ensuring social justice, no compromise will be entertained in the process of the administration of justice.

• While Kaduna State Government is involved in multi-dimensional approach towards mediation and peace building, the Governor wishes to appeal to the affected communities to resist appeals for reprisals and also refrain from taking laws into their hands.

• Furthermore, Government wishes to reiterate, that no one found complicit in the Kajuru killings of last month will be spared. The ongoing prosecution is a testament of the will to ensure justice and rights in the State, therefore, resort to self-help or jungle justice breeds nothing but vicious cycle of bloodletting and desecration of the human life.