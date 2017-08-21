Zamfara workers threaten strike, give 21 days ultimatum

Related News

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Zamfara State chapter, has given the government 21-day ultimatum to meet workers demands or face “total strike action.”

The state chairman of the NLC, Bashir Marafa, made the announcement on Monday in Gusau while addressing journalists at the end of an emergency meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was jointly organised by the state chapters of the NLC and Trade Union Congress, TUC.

Mr. Mafara alleged that the government had in the last six years (since the inception of the Governor Yari-led administration), consistently failed to address workers issues.

He also alleged that the government had relegated workers to “second class citizens” and failed to meet agreements it reached with labour leaders to address workers’ needs.

He said that the government had also failed to implement the N18,000 minimum wage, adding that some teachers and local government staff still receive N7,000 per month.

The chairman pointed out that despite legislation which stipulates that pension be reviewed every five years, some retirees in the state receive N4,000 as their monthly pension.

He alleged that the government had not involved labour in the disbursement of the bailout funds it received from the federal government.

He also alleged that the funds had been diverted by the government.

Mr. Marafa said that though vacancies were created in the civil service as a result of deaths, retirements and transfers among others, the government failed to carry out recruitment during the period.

He alleged that the government had not paid salary to the 1,400 graduates that were employed in 2014.

He warned that the two unions would commence “total strike action’’ if the government failed to respond their demands at the expiration of the ultimatum.

