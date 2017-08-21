Nigerian university dismisses three staff, expels nine students for exam malpractice

The Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina State, has dismissed three staff and expelled nine students for engaging in examination malpractices, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Armuyau Bichi, has disclosed.

Mr. Bichi, who made the disclosure while briefing journalists on Monday in Dutsinma, said the students and staff were “caught red handed” during the semester examinations.

“The university anti-malpractice committee has investigated the cheating by the students before taking the decision to dismiss them.

“The committee also investigated the role played by the staff; they were found wanting and the management of the university dismissed them.

“The university relied on the evidence against the students and the staff before they were dismissed,” the VC said.

Mr. Bichi said the university had given the students, academic and non-academic staff, the right to report any wrongdoing to Servicom office within the university campus.

“We have also empowered the Servicom office with the means to protect both the students and staff from harassment.

“To achieve the desired goal, we have established cordial working relations with the academic, non-academic staff and students,” he added.

The vice chancellor commended Katsina State Government for investing in the provision of infrastructure in the university.

He promised that the institution would continue to promote the interest of both students and staff, especially in welfare-related issues.

