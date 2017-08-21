VC announces reinstatement of 300 sacked staff Dutsinma university

Related News

The Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina State says it has reinstated 300 academic and non-academic staff allegedly sacked by the institution’s former vice chancellor, Haruna Kaita.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Armaya’u Bichi, announced this when he spoke with journalists in Dutsinma on Monday.

Mr. Bichi said the staff were dismissed without due approval of the university’s council.

He said on assumption of office, he discovered that the staff were illegally disengaged, and that the affected workers were recalled after thorough investigation.

The vice chancellor said the recalled staff had been paid all their entitlements.

He said the current university administration would on Oct. 1, promote its workforce across board, adding that it would be the first of its kind since the inception of the institution five years ago.

Bichi also said there were plans to lease the multi-billion naira Shongai farm of the state government to the institution to conduct researches in agriculture.

He said that government had indicated interest to lease the farm to the school.

He, however, said that the school was facing financial challenge but effort was being made to generate revenue internally.

(NAN)