Kano govt, Dangote donate ‎N1 billion to victims of market fire disaster

Kano State Government and Dangote Group have donated N500 million each as assistance to victims of the fire outbreak that occurred early this year in five major markets in Kano.

The chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, announced the donation on Saturday in Kano.

Mr. Dangote, who headed the appeal fund committee for the victims, said the gesture was to ameliorate the suffering of those affected by the disaster.

“Times are hard and if not for the recession which we are also affected I would have donated more than this amount,” he said.

‎He called on other wealthy individuals and organisation to come to the aid of the traders.‎

‎

‎Earlier, the Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said the state government had also donated N500 million to the victims.

He said apart from the appeal fund committee, the state government had also set up a judicial commission of inquiry to determine the causes of the fire incidents.

According to him, the commission had since submitted its report and a White Paper issued.

The governor said, as part of the recommendations of the commission, the government had commenced structural and road projects at Kantin Kwari market.

Mr. Ganduje disclosed that goods and properties worth over N28 billion were lost to the seven fire incidents ‎in five major markets in the state.

‎In a remark, the Emir of Kano, Muha‎mmad Sanusi II commended the government for the gesture and called on wealthy individuals and corporate bodies to also donate to the fund.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other markets affected by fire were those at Sabongari, Kurmi, Singer and Gwarzo.(NAN)