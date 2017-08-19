Jubilation in Buhari’s hometown over President’s return

FILE PHOTO: President Buhari arriving from London in March
Residents of Daura in Katsina State are in an upbeat mood over reports of President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to Nigeria after his medical vacation abroad.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those interviewed on Saturday expressed gratitude to Allah for the Presidents recovery and return to Nigeria.

Salisu Haro, a civil servant, said the President’s return represents a ray of hope for the nation and prayed that Nigerians would support him to deliver quality leadership that would take the country to the next level.

He commended a section of the media for keeping Nigerians abreast of Buhari’s condition throughout his stay in London, adding that objective journalism would help to accelerate national development.

Abdumanaf Daura, APC Northwest Organizing Secretary, described the report as encouraging, saying it has put all those spreading rumours of Mr. Buhari’s incapacitation and death to shame.

He berated those he called unpatriotic elements using the president’s ill health for politics and spread of baseless rumours, saying they should atone for their sins.

The politician thanked Nigerians for their resilience, prayers and understanding during the trying moments of the nation, stressing that Mr. Buhari was back into the country for good.

Nura Usman, a civil servant, expressed the hope that Mr. Buhari would continue with his reform agenda.

“We are solidly behind his crusade on corruption, insurgency and every other evil that derailed the progress of this nation.

“We have been praying for his well being and God has answered our prayers,” Usman said.

Nura Habu, a local farmer, said the residents would organise prayers to celebrate the return of Mr. Buhari.

Chukwu Emeka, a trader, danced on hearing the news, saying he had prayed fervently for the president’s recovery and return.

Mr. Emeka who has lived in Daura for over 20 years with his family, said God has put to shame those wishing to see the president dead.

Musa Zango, an Imam, attributed the return of the president to God, “because of Buhari’s good intention to the nation.”

He pledged that the residents would organise special prayers to thank God and protect the President from all evil machinations as he as he steers the affairs of the nation.

