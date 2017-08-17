Kano lawmaker’s constituents write INEC, withdraw recall notice

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will not take any action on the petition demanding the recall of Abubakar Kuki, a member of the Kano State House of Assembly.

Adedeji Soyebi, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

On Monday, the commission announced the receipt of a petition demanding the recall of Mr. Kuki, who represents Bebeji constituency.

The petition which the commission says was received Friday last week was written by voters from the lawmaker’s constituency.

Mr. Soyebi said INEC took the decision not to take action on the petition following a letter received from the petitioners demanding withdrawal of the petition.

“Further to the press statement issued on Monday, Aug. 14 on the above, the petitioners through their representatives who presented the petition have written to the commission to withdraw same.

“Accordingly, the commission will take no further action on the matter, the petition having been withdrawn,’’ Mr. Soyebi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that INEC in accordance with its guidelines for recall had acknowledged receipt of the petition to the petitioners’ representatives.

The commission had also written to inform the affected lawmaker about the petition and promised to release timetable on his recall.

(NAN)