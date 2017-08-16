Police engage robbers in shootout in Kano

Related News

The Police in Kano on Wednesday engaged heavily armed robbers in a shootout that lasted several hours when they attempted to rob customers at some ATM machines.

The incident which happened at about 2.30 p.m. led to the arrest of two of the robbers who sustained bullet wounds.

The police spokesman, Musa Majiya who confirmed the incident on phone said that the robbers were engaged by police after they tried to rob customers trying to withdraw cash from ATM machines at Tower hotel along Airport road.

He added that two of the robbers were eventually nabbed.

Mr. Majiya said an AK47 rifle was recovered with rounds of ammunition including two cars: a Prado and Sharon bus.

He said a passer-by who was hit by bullets during the encounter was taken to the hospital and was responding to treatment adding that the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.