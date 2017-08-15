Pastor arrested for alleged serial rape of 13-year-old twin sisters

Related News

The police in Kano have arrested a cleric, Samuel John, of Whether-Head in Sabon Gari, Kano, for allegedly serially raping 13-year-old twin sisters and their 11-year old sister.

The police spokesperson in the state, Magaji Majiya, told PREMIUM TIMES that the pastor was arrested after the parents and neighbours of the victims reported his alleged randy act.

“One (Pastor) Samuel John of No. 26 Whether-head, Sabon-gari, Kano was arrested for raping 13-year old twin sisters and their 11-year younger one,” Mr. Majiya said in a statement.

The police expressed concern over the rising incidence of rape in the state, “despite multiple efforts by the police, sister security agencies, non-governmental organisations and relevant stakeholders.”

Underlining the severity of the development, Mr. Majiya said the police had received 34 cases of rape since the beginning of August this year.

He cited some of the cases, including one involving a 40-year old man, Nuruddeen Abubakar, of Unguwa Uku Quarters, Kano who allegedly raped his 14-year old daughter and made her have abortion three times.

“Also, one Musbahu Ibrahim, 25 years old of Zangon Marikita Quarters was arrested for severally raping his cousin sister.

“Also, Dahiru Haruna and Hamza Lawan, both of Sheka Quarters, Kano conspired and acted in an unnatural manner against their nine-year old male victim.

“All the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime,” Mr. Majiya said.

The police spokesperson said the 34 cases recorded involved 36 victims aged between five and 13 years.

Mr. Majiya further stated that the police arrested 35 suspects over the 34 cases.

“Presently, about 15 pending cases of sexual assault will be transferred to the SCIID for discreet investigation from various divisions,” he said.

He appealed to residents of the state to join their hands in fighting “rape, incest and other heinous crimes evolving in the society”.