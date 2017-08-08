Kano Speaker finally swears in PDP lawmaker

Related News

The Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ata, on Tuesday administered oath of allegiance on Abdullahi Mohammed, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, member representing Kura/Garum Mallam constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Mohammed became a member of the assembly following the sack of Hayatu Dorawar-Sallau of the All Progressives Congress, APC, by the Supreme Court.

The PDP had warned the speaker not to disobey the Supreme Court on the matter.

Speaking to journalists after taking the oath, Mr. Mohammed, who is the only PDP member in the assembly, pledged to work together with his colleagues towards moving the state forward.

He also pledged to do everything possible to be a good representative of his constituents and assured them of excellent representation.

Mr. Mohammed applauded the Supreme Court for its recent judgment that brought him to the assembly and also commended the assembly for adhering to the instruction of the apex court.

He also commended the judiciary for exercising its responsibilities as an independent organ of government.

NAN recalls that the Supreme Court recently ordered the swearing in of the PDP candidate who came second during the 2015 State Assembly Election.

Before the 2015 general election, an APC aspirant, Danladi Karfi, had instituted an action before the Federal High Court, Kaduna, challenging the emergence of Dorawar-Sallau as the party’s candidate in the election.

When Mr. Karfi approached the Court of Appeal Kaduna Division over the judgment of the Federal High Court, it upheld the decision of the trial court with a consequential order that fresh primaries be held.

Dissatisfied with the judgment of the appellate court, Mr. Dorawar-Sallau went to the Supreme Court, which upheld the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

But the Supreme Court ordered that the runner-up in the general election be sworn-in instead.

Mr. Dorawar-Sallau was also ordered to refund all the salaries/allowances and/or emoluments he had collected while occupying the seat in the House of Assembly.

(NAN)