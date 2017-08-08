Police arrest alleged impostor for collecting N100,000 to set robbery suspect free

Related News

The Police in Kano State have arrested a man, Mohammed Yakasai, allegedly in the habit of posing as a police or court official to collect money from families of arrested suspects.

The police disclosed this in a bulletin on Tuesday.

Mr. Mohammed was alleged to have collected N100,000 to aid the release of a robbery suspect from police custody on bail.

According to the bulletin, Mr. Yakasai’s activities were brought to an end after a woman in Kano lodged a complaint on phone with the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit, PCRRU, of the police on July 27.

“On 27/07/17 at about 6:34 p.m., a female resident of Kano, Kano State called the PCRRU phone line and complained that on the 17th of July, 2017 a team of police on patrol raided a place called Kwana Hudu area in Kano and arrested her son (name withheld) for an alleged robbery case.

“That her son was taken to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) office in Kano from where he was subsequently charged to court for alleged robbery,” the bulletin stated.

“She also stated that the trial judge ordered her son to be remanded in prison custody pending the next court date.

“However, one of the Investigating Police Officers (IPOs) known as Yakasai who she met at the court premises collected the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) for bail and promised to release her son but he failed to do so as her son was taken to Kurmawa prison from the court, hence her complaint.”

The bulletin disclosed that the case was referred to the state Commissioner of Police for investigation, in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

“Investigation carried out by the Kano State Police command reveals that the arrest of the complainant’s son and subsequent prosecution in court is pursuant to an investigation into a reported case.

”The said Yakasai was arrested and it was discovered that he is not a police officer or court official but an impostor who goes around courts in Kano metropolis pretending to be a police officer and a court worker.

”He confessed to the crime and the extorted N100,000 cash was recovered from him. The money has since been handed back to the complainant.”

The bulletin said Mr. Yakasai has also been charged to court for prosecution has been remanded in prison custody pending the next hearing date.

”Members of the public across Nigeria are advised not to pay money for bail as BAIL IS FREE.

“Also, in line with the “Change Begins With Me” campaign, citizens are urged not to give bribe to any government official no matter the pressure on them.”

The bulletin urged members of the public to report such bribe demands to PCRRU through the following phone nos: 08057000001, 08057000002, SMS and WhatsApp 08057000003,

BBM:58A2B5DE‎,Twitter:@PoliceNG_PCRRU‎,Facebook:www.facebook.com/PolicePCRRU‎, Email:complaint@npf.gov.ng ‎or

PolicePCRRU@gmail.com and Website: www.npf.gov.ng/complaint .