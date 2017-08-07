APC yet to decide on Kano chairman – Spokesperson

Related News

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that the party´s Kano State chapter chairman has not been removed as was being speculated.

Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“The attention of the NWC of the APC has been drawn to some media reports that the chairman of the Kano State APC chapter, Alhaji Umar Doguwa has been removed from office.

“We wish to state that no such decision has been taken by the NWC,” the APC spokesman said.

He added that though the NWC was aware of issues in the party´s Kano state chapter, efforts to find lasting solutions to the problem were ongoing.

Mr. Abdullahi said in view of this, the status quo would be maintained until the ongoing process was completed.

He therefore, advised party members, stakeholders, leaders and indeed the general public to disregard the false reports.

(NAN)