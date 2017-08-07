Katsina University rewards 325 students for outstanding performance

Related News

No fewer than 325 students of Federal University Dutsin-ma, Katsina State, have been awarded certificates of excellence for their outstanding performance during the 2015/2016 academic session.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Armayau Bichi, a professor, awarded the certificates to the recipients in Dutsin-ma, Katsina on Monday.

Mr. Bichi said 91 students were named “university scholars” for obtaining Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.50 and above in their studies.

He said the students who appeared in the vice chancellor’s honour list of academic excellence would also enjoy university sponsorship.

The vice chancellor said that 234 students appeared on the dean’s honor lists for attaining 4.00 to 4.49 CGPA during the period under review.

He said the awardees on the dean’s honour list would enjoy book allowance.

Mr. Bichi said any student who graduated with First Class would be offered automatic employment by the university.

According to him, this is part of measures to encourage students’ academic excellence and discourage failures.

He said the institution encouraged its students to participate in associations, and to serve as an executive member of any one that was registered, a student must have a minimum of 3.00 CGPA.

“I urge students at whatever level of their studies to work hard to make the university proud of them, their parents and the country,’’ Mr. Bichi said.

In his remarks, Gov. Aminu Masari said the state government had spent N7 billion on the payment of salaries to lecturers in its institutions during the past two years.

Mr. Masari was represented by Badamasi Lawal, his Special Adviser on Higher Education.

He listed the institutions as Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina; Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, Katsina; Isa Kaita College of Education, Dutsin-ma and Yusuf Bala Usman College of Legal and General Studies, Daura.

According to him, the institutions have 2,358 academic staff and 16,704 students.

He urged students to shun examination malpractice, cultism and drug abuse.

Also, Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir, advocated reintroduction of Teachers Training Colleges as part of efforts to revive education in the country.

NAN reports that the institution is among the universities established in 2011 by the Federal Government.(NAN)