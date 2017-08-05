Top Kano APC politician decamps to PDP

Related News

A chieftain of All Progressive Congress, APC, in Kano State has dumped the party and defected to the opposition PDP.

Ibrahim El-Amin, popularly known as Ibrahim Little, an ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, announced his decision in Kano on Saturday.

Mr. Little was the Kano chairman of the defunct All Peoples Party, APP, in 2003. He won the party’s governorship ticket that year but was manoeuvred by forces loyal to the then presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, who argued that he did not step down as party chairman before the primaries.

While speaking to journalists on Saturday, the politician alleged that the APC has betrayed the trust Nigerians and claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari has lost his government to a clique around him

“Today, APC has proven to be a worst party with the government doing worst economically, socially and otherwise, while millions of Nigerians continue to go to bed without eating anything as daily meals,” he said.

Mr. Little said although he holds President Muhammadu Buhari in high esteem and sees him as someone who believes in a better Nigeria, the president’s aides have hijacked his government.

“Sickness has beaten down Buhari, he is no longer in control of the government and those who are in control are not professional enough in their field of endeavours, that is why they could not make any difference.

“Look at the so-called chairman of the economic team of the government, he is not professional but a lawyer; the Minister of Finance… an accountant; while the CBN Governor is not an economist but a banker.

“With all these, how do you drive a sound economy?” he said.

Mr. Little who supported Mr. Buhari in the 2015 presidential elections noted that he has no regret doing so.

He said Mr. Buhari deserved to be president, “but unfortunately he has been down with health problems while others have taken over the government.”

The politician also said he decamped to the PDP because he believed the North-west had not benefitted so much from the Buhari administration unlike the South-west.