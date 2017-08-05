Kwankwaso boycotts Kano APC Congress

Related News

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has stayed away from the state congress of the ruling All Progressives Congress currently going on in Kano.

The event, which is holding at the Indoor Hall of the Sani Abacha Stadium, is being attended by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, federal and state legislators, political office holders and party leaders to elect a new state executive committee for the party.

Mr. Kwankwaso, who is now a senator, has been at loggerheads with his successor, Mr. Ganduje, over the control of the APC in Kano State. Mr. Ganduje was the deputy governor to Mr. Kwankwaso until the end of May 2015 when he stepped up as governor.

At the state congress, 15 persons loyal to Mr. Ganduje were presented unopposed for the various state party offices.

Presenting the 15 nominees, the chairman of the committee organising the congress, Nadu Yahya, said the committee gave equal opportunity to every party member to contest for the party seats.

The unopposed nominees include the current acting Chairman of the party Abdullahi Abbas, who wants to take the seat in substantive capacity; his deputy, Shehu Maigari; and current Secretary, Ibrahim Sarina.

The Chairman of the Election Committee sent from Abuja, Nwankwo Arinze,, noted that despite the fact that the contests are unopposed,the laws of the party stipulate strict compliance with the guidelines for election into party offices.

Mr. Arinze said his committee was directed by the APC National Headquarters to conduct transparent elections at the party congress.

He said the APC remains a transparent party that believes in the rule of law and principle of open participation.

There is heavy presence of security operatives outside and within the Congress venue with the delegates and other participants thoroughly screened with metal detectors before being allowed into the stadium.