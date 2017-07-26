Emir of Tsafe is dead

Related News

The Emir of Tsafe in Zamfara, Habibu Aliyu, is dead.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Muttaqa Rini, announced the demise of the monarch in a statement in Gusau.

Mr. Rini said the emir, aged 62, died in the early hours of Wednesday at the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto after a brief illness.

He said that the deceased left behind four wives, 25 children and 62 grandchildren.

The commissioner said that his remains would be buried at his palace in Tsafe by 2 p.m. on Wednesday according to Islamic rites.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late emir had spent 26 years on the throne.

He succeeded his father in 1991.

(NAN)