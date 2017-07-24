Bus drivers protest in Kaduna

Related News

Commuters in Kaduna were stranded at major bus stops on Monday as bus drivers staged a protest against operations of the newly constituted Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Law Enforcement Agency, KASTELEA.

The drivers accused KASTELEA operatives of making unrealistic demands from them and making their work unbearable.

According to Danladi Bala, a bus driver who plies Kawo and Sabon Tasha route, the KASTELEA operatives pushed them to stage the protest.

“We are worried and cannot bear the abuse anymore. They demand too much from us. Even if you present particulars of your vehicle, they will still find something to nail you with it. We are tired and we cannot take it anymore,” he said.

At the popular Ahmadu Bello way, Ali Akilu road, Kawo and Unguwar Rimi, the allegations were the same.

All the buses were seen parked by the roadside while bus conductors and drivers gathered in groups to discuss the development.

Meanwhile, a KASTELEA official, Hawwa Mohammed, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, said the bus drivers were to blame.

“They never have papers for their vehicles and sometimes they even attack our personnel,” Ms. Hawwa said.

There were no personnel of the agency at all junctions visited.

Ahmadu Bello way, Kaduna

A commuter Gideon Lah told PREMIUM TIMES that the issue between the two groups was anticipated.

“We are all trekking today because the buses are on strike. Thank God there is ‘Keke Napep’ but they too have doubled their prices,” he said.