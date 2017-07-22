Kebbi govt. to review students feeding scheme in boarding schools

Related News

The Kebbi government is to review upward the release of funds for the feeding of students in boarding schools in the state.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu, who did not disclose the present rates, announced this while inspecting the Emir Abubakar Rasheed Government Secondary School in Gwadangaji, in the Birnin Kebbi local government area of the state on Saturday.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the feeding of students at the school and directed the Ministry of Education to submit a comprehensive package for the upward review of the feeding of students in boarding schools in the state.

Mr. Bagudu, who interacted freely with the students in matters affecting their welfare and learning conditions, also directed the Ministry of Works to promptly rehabilitate dilapidated structures in the school.

He ordered that a new set of furniture should be provided for the students, stressing that his administration would not accept substandard structures from contractors handling school rehabilitation projects. (NAN)