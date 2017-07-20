Police arrest notorious Katsina armed robber – official

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police on patrol

The Police in Katsina State have arrested a notorious armed robber, Muhammad Bello, 25, a.k.a ‘Kiri Gorare Namushoda.’

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isa, said this in a statement made available to journalists in Katsina on Thursday.

Mr. Isa said that Mr. Bello had led an armed robbery syndicate that terrorised people on Dustinma – Danmusa Road in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the robber was arrested following a tip-off three days ago.

He said Mr. Bello had led an armed robbery operation five days ago where the group shot dead one motorist and injured several passengers on Dustinma – Danmusa road.

The police spokesman further said that the thief told the police that his accomplices were Haroun Anchau, Mushoda Bakin-ranji, Gabudeji Namushoda, Dikko Garhin-Dustinma and Ali Iraqi, all at large.

He said that police were making efforts to arrest the suspects and recover their weapons.

He, therefore, urged the public to assist the police with information on the whereabouts of the hoodlums and other criminals operating in the state.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.