Nigerian govt. to harness solid minerals in Zamfara, other states — Osinbajo

Nigerian government said it will work towards developing solid minerals by harnessing such deposits in the northern part of the country.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo who disclosed this when he visited the Emir of Gusau on Tuesday, said the plan is to go side by side with ensuring peace and stability throughout the country.

He described Nigeria as a great country, adding that the greatness of the country is hinged on its vast arable land and mineral resources.

“The message that l have is only to say that this country is one of the greatest countries in the world, there is no question at all about that. We see that in another ten years, probably we will be measuring with the 15th largest economies in the world.

“A lot of that will depend on how hard we work but more importantly on our staying united. The reason why we are such an important country is that we are a big country and we are diverse, we have arable land everywhere, solid minerals everywhere, even here in Zamfara State.

“The Federal Government is committed to developing all of the mineral resources especially here in Zamfara State. We intend to work very hard on developing mineral resources and we must ensure that all of these places are safe to live and to do business,” he said.

Mr. Osinbajo however noted that the country will not realised its full potentials without peaceful coexistence of its citizens.

“Our country’s size is important and the diversity of our people and resources are important. But we must stay together to be able to reap the fruit of our size and the development of this country. We must remain united to reap the fruit.

“There are many countries in Africa, some of them are not bigger than Zamfara State, infact many of them are not as big as Zamfara State and they are countries in Africa.

“When you look at the sheer size and the diversity of Nigeria, we have the potentials of becoming one of the truly great countries of the world and l think that with the hard-work that we are seeing and with the right leadership, leadership committed to the people, committed to delivering services to the people, we can really make a difference, we can become what God has purposed and planned for us to be,” he said.