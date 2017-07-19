Kwankwaso’s associate replies Tinubu: Ganduje will lose Kano in 2019

Related News

An associate of the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has replied a national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, for endorsing Governor Abdullai Ganduje for second term.

According to the former governor’s erstwhile commissioner for state affairs, Aminu Gwarzo, “Governor Ganduje has already lost the 2019 election.”

Mr. Kwankwaso, wh has been at loggerheads with his successor, is currently the senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District.

Mr. Gwarzo said on Tuesday that the people of Kano made up their minds about a year ago to reject the incumbent governor in the 2019 polls.

In a terse statement, the former commissioner: “We don’t want to join issues with Asiwaju but what I will say is that Asiwaju came straight from the airport to government house and he did not know what is happening in the rural areas or in the entire state before passing his unpopular judgment.

“We know Asiwaju to be an honest person but if he had known the situation in Kano he would perhaps have restrained completely from (making) that utterance.”

Mr Gwarzo added that the governor “had lost the battle and the people of Kano are also ready to disown him in 2019.”

“If Asiwaju had carefully observed the political trend in the state he would have drawn conclusion that Ganduje has distanced himself from the people. He deviated from the Kwankwsiyya foundation, principles and ideology which were the basic fundamentals (on which) he was elected as governor. He abandoned the promises he made to the people of Kano state.”

His statement added that visits to places like ‘Kwari, Sabon Gari, Singa and other markets places’ would show the people were tired of Mr Ganduje’s failed promises.

“Look at the case of tuition fees, the parents are not happy with the level of things. The governor inherited free education, free feeding of our pupils in public primary schools but he reversed the policies. Imagine the acute water shortage situation in Kano and you will agree with me it has never been this bad and we don’t know how people are coping with the situation,’’ the statement added.

Mr Tinubu had last week passed a vote of confidence on the government of Ganduje as matured, honest and hard working and that he deserved automatic ticket for second term.