Sokoto uncovers 706 ‘ghost students’, saves N29 million

The committee set up by the Sokoto State government to verify the actual number of students entitled for scholarship has uncovered 706 fake students and those not qualified for the scheme, thereby saving almost N30 million of tax payer’s money.

Making this known while presenting the report to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in Sokoto, chairman of the committee, Shehu Wurno, said the committee visited 40 tertiary institutions within and outside the country and verified 14, 532 state indigenes qualified for scholarship.

“We have confirmed that the sum of N544, 613,724.00 was the total cost of students registration for the year 2016/2017 academic session while the sum of N143,560,855.00 was calculated as allowances to the number of verified students totalling the sum of N688,174,579.00 amount owed as students registration and allowances for the current 2016/2017 session,” the chairman said.

In his remarks, Mr. Tambuwal said his administration will continue to give priority to the education sector.

He said as part of government’s commitment to boost funding, education levy was introduced by the government where civil servants and political office holders are taxed to compliment other sources of funding.

“We have so far saved the sum of N260 million through the education levy. We hope to liaise with the state consultative committee on revitalization of education, headed by Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad, to continue our work in the education sector,” Mr. Tambuwal added.

The governor assured that all the recommendation of the committee will be implemented by the government.

While commending the members of the committee for a diligent job, Mr. Tambuwal said no investment in the education sector is too much to make.

He equally tasked commentators to always cross check fact before going public, adding that proper checks and balances have been put in place to ensure transparent handling of all public funds in the state.