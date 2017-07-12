Police arrest village head, six others for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl

Related News

The Kano State Police Command said they have arrested the Ward Head of Yargaya village in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State and six of his subjects for allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Magaji Majiya, disclosed this while parading the suspects before journalists in Kano on Tuesday.

“The Police arrested the Ward Head of Yargaya village, Alhaji Saje Sani, and six of his subjects for defiling a 13-year-old girl in the village,” Mr. Majiya said.

He said the girl, who had been impregnated, was now carrying seven months pregnancy as certified by medical experts.

He said as soon as investigations were completed, the suspects would be charged to court for the offence they have allegedly committed.

Mr. Majiya said the police have also killed two suspected armed robbers in a fierce gun battle along Kano-Zaria road on Monday.

He said the incident happened when the hoodlums opened fire on the police patrol vehicle after blocking the Kano-Zaria main road.

He said the remaining suspected armed robbers in the syndicate had fled into the bush with gun injuries while one locally made AK-47 rifle, one revolver pistol, 12 live ammunitions, Charms and torchlight were recovered.

The police spokesman urged members of the public and hospital authorities to report to nearest Police station anybody seen with bullets wounds for clarification.

He assured members of the public that the command would not relent in its effort to flush criminals out of the state to ensure that there was no safe haven for criminals in the state.

(NAN)