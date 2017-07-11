Nigerian Airforce to build new secondary school in Sokoto

Related News

The Sokoto State government has allocated land in Sokoto town to the Nigerian Air Force to build a new secondary school.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal disclosed this on Tuesday during an inspection of the Army Children School under construction in Shagari Local Government Area of the state.

“Our doors are always open to liaise with all relevant stakeholders to improve the standard of education in Sokoto State,” a statement by his spokesman, Imam Imam, quoted the governor.

The statement added that the government has so far constructed 35 new junior secondary schools and 19 new senior secondary schools.

“The locations of the schools are JSS Jamali, Binji LGA, Kurdulla and Akwalkiti (Gudu LGA), Bankanu and Maruda in Kware LGA and JSS Ciroman Bello and Tudun Yola in Sokoto North LGA.

“Others include JSS Kasarawa, Yar’Abba, Gidan Salanke, Kaura Kimba and Gidan Bubu in Wamakko LGA, JSS Rikina and Kwannawa in Dange-Shuni LGA, JSS Girkau and Fakku in Kebbe LGA, JSS Sanyi, Lambara, Horo and Ginga in Shagari LGA, JSS Alasan in tambuwal LGA and JSS Torankawa, Binji Muza, Bakale and Fakka in Yabo local government area.

“The rest include JSS Garin Dole and Kwakwazo in Goronyo LGA, JSS Arume in ISa LGA, JSS Riji in Rabah LGA, Lajinge, Dantudu, Labau, kalgo, Langegu, Marakawa and Sangerawa in Sabon Birni LGA and lastly JSS Alkamu and Chacho in Wurno LGA.

“The Senior Secondary School are located in Unguwa Lale (Sabon Birni), Rarah (Rabah), Turbah (Isa), Illela, Araba and Kalmalo in Illela LGA, Kaffe (Gada), Rimawa (Goronyo), Kilgori (Yabo), Gumbi and Kaukabo (Wamakko) Mabera Mujaya and Minannata in Sokoto South, Gande in Silame LGA, More, Maruda, Hamma Ali and Ummaruma in Kware LGA and Balle in Gudu LGA,” the statement added.