Kaduna APC crisis worsens as faction criticises El-Rufai’s performance

A faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kaduna State on Monday passed a vote of no confidence on the administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The faction, which calls itself ‘Akida (True APC),’ has been at loggerheads with the governor on politics and governance in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, Maitaimaki Maiyashi, the chairman of the Executive Committee of the group, said the state was walking into another cycle of avoidable crises.

He alleged that two years down the line, the people of the state have witnessed hardship, dehumanisation and complete disregard for their democratic rights.

“The party is deliberately weakened and virtually ineffective. Mercenaries are hired to attack individuals and anybody who dares any opinion meant to add value to public policy. The only opinion or input respected is those of hired consultants specifically recruited from outside the state who do not even understand our environment and lack the commitment to address our developmental priorities,’’ Mr. Maiyashi said without providing any evidence to substantiate its claims.

The group alleged that the morale of civil servants in the state was at its lowest ebb adding that it was saddening that official figures put Kaduna State as the second most indebted state in the country.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Lagos State was Nigeria’s most indebted, followed by Kaduna.

Mr. Maiyashi also described the Zaria Water project commissioned on May 29, 2017 as the “most classical fraud meant to win honour fraudulently.”

“We also ask, what is the wisdom in harassing Kasuwan Barci Traders to build a Dubai modern shopping mall? What is the wisdom in auctioning public assets developed over several decades? What is the wisdom in destroying community identity and security such as the mindless sacking of all district heads and over 4,000 village heads? What is the wisdom in securing a huge foreign loan from World Bank when the state is already heavily burdened with external loans running into several billion?”

Some of those who attended the conference were Isa Ashiru, the party’s governorship aspirant who lost to Mr. El-Rufai during the 2015 primaries; a senator, Shehu Sani; a chieftain of APC, Yaro Makama; Sule Buba; Ibrahim Iko, as well as the Chairman, Liberty Television and Radio, Tijjani Ramalan.