Maitama Sule died a nationalist, bridge builder – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has described late elder statesman, Maitama Sule, as a great man and a patriot who contributed to the development of the country.

He made the remark when he paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, at his palace on Thursday.

He said the death of Maitama Sule was not only a loss to the country but to entire Africa in view of his immense contributions to world politics.

“The late diplomat died at a time when the country needed him most and that his experience matters.

“I have a great affection for him because he was an incredible orator. He was a father, mentor and patriot who contributed to the development of Nigeria,” he said.

He called on Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic and religious background to continue to live and love one another for the sustenance of peace and stability in the country.

“His death is huge loss to the country because he was a bridge builder.

“I first met him when I was 15 years old, Maitama was Minister then, he came to deliver a lecture in our school during John Kennedy quiz competition.”

Responding, the Emir of Kano thanked the Mr. Osinbajo for the visit despite sending a high-powered delegation that attended the funeral.

He prayed for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and equally sought God’s guidance for the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, in his resolve to propel the state to greater height.

During the visit, the acting president was accompanied by a senator, Kabiru Gaya; Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly, Abdurrahman Sumaila; and Senior Special Assistant to President on Social Interventions, Maryam Uwais, among other top government officials.

NAN also reports that the acting president had also paid similar visit to the family of the deceased elder statesman at Dawaki Road in Kano metropolis.

