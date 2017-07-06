Jigawa declares public holiday to pray for Buhari

Alhaji Badaru Abubakar [Photo Credit: Online Nigeria]
Alhaji Badaru Abubakar [Photo Credit: Online Nigeria]

The Jigawa Government has declared Friday public holiday to enable public servants offer special prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick recovery.

Isma’il Ibrahim, the public relations officer, Office of the state’s Head of Civil Service, announced this in a statement in Dutse on Thursday.

Mr. Ibrahim said the State Executive Council took the decision at its sitting on July 5.

He explained that the government declared Friday work-free day in order to enable public servants to join other citizens to offer special prayers for Mr. Buhari’s wellbeing.

“During this day, it is expected that all public servants and the entire people of the state will pray to Almighty Allah to grant our president quick recovery.

“It is also expected that they will also pray to Almighty Allah to grant Jannatul Firdausi to late Danmasanin Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule,” he added. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abdullah Musa

    Any vote for the prayer sessions?